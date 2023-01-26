Police standoff in West Kelowna
A standoff with police at a home along Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna this morning.
The home located between Butt Road and Reece Road.
As the incident unfolded, Old Okanagan Highway was closed to through traffic in both directions.
At one point, three people were seen in handcuffs but RCMP have not yet confirmed arrests, nor have they revealed what happened to warrant a response that included the tactical team.
The incident is now over but police continue the investigation.
You'll recognize the home if you drive by.
It's on the right hand side as you head up Old Okanagan Highway.
There are two houses on the property, behind a newly constructed, high, wooden fence.
