Police telling Penticton morning commuters to be prepared for delays around Channel Bridge

An early-morning collision has caused significant damage to the channel bridge guardrail on Skaha Lake Rd, at the end of Channel Parkway. Traffic will be impacted in the area as repairs are underway.

On 2022-Sept-13 at 1:30-am Penticton RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at the end of Channel Parkway at Skaha Lake Rd. A logging truck breached the bridge’s guardrail and became submerged in the water below. There were no injuries and alcohol and speed did not play a role in the collision.

“We want to alert drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians that the guardrail has been seriously damaged on the south-side of the bridge,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Liaison. “The traffic lights have also been damaged and are flashing red as a result. Please follow 4-way stop rules at this intersection.”

The truck remains submerged in the channel while the Provincial Government conducts their transportation and environmental related investigations.

“The intersection will see various levels of disruption throughout the day as bridge and traffic lights are repaired, and as the logging truck is investigated and removed,” Cst Lyons continued. “Please follow the directions of flaggers and pay extra care when travelling through the intersection.”