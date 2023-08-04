Police warn drones have been flying too close to YLW

The Kelowna RCMP is concerned with two potentially hazardous drone flights in the last two weeks near the YLW International Airport, prompting a warning from police.

On July 27, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., RCMP in Kelowna were made aware of a personal drone being flown north of Wood Lake in the flight path of the airport. Then on August 3, 2023, a second report was received that a drone was flying within the 5. 6km no fly zone around the airport. Both these events are being investigated by the RCMP.

These incidents serve as a reminder and have prompted RCMP and YLW officials to issue a warning surrounding the dangers that drones pose to commercial and non-commercial aircraft. “Flying a drone in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights, but also to the members of the general public below,” said Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “We also encourage you to call the police immediately if you notice suspicious activity or witness the dangerous operation of a drone towards persons, properties, other aircraft, or within 5.5kms of any airport.”

The RCMP recognizes that guidelines and regulations around the use of drones are continuing to evolve and asks operators to respect the safety tips and guidelines as outlined by Transport Canada. For more information, please visit the Government of Canada information web page.