Police warning public of prolific offender in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP are advising the public that Prolific Offender, Justin Wayne Collins was released from custody again and continues to reside in Kelowna. Justin Collins is of no fixed address and his behaviours have made him unsuitable in some supportive housing environments. Justin Collins continues to be linked to services in health however he is not consistently accessing public health services and he is presenting no signs of becoming healthier in society.

Justin Collins, 45 years of age, and according to Kelowna RCMP records, has generated over 421 police files with 64 total charges against him since 2016. These include violent assaults, robbery, theft, mischief and indecent acts.

On August 21st, 2022, Justin Collins was once again arrested for Assault, Mischief, Theft of Mail and Breach of a Probation order. He appeared before a Judge and subsequently was released by the courts with further conditions.

At this time the repeated actions of Justin Collins have lead the RCMP to take the unusual step of advising the public of his release as his presence in your business or neighbourhood creates a substantial concern for public safety. There are many court imposed conditions and Tresspass Notices prohibiting his public access to businesses, however, Justin Collins has demonstrated no respect for the courts or justice system and he blatantly disregards the conditions imposed.

We’re asking our community to contact the RCMP when Justin Collins is breaking the law and or creating unsafe spaces in your neighbourhood as we will respond to bring this repeat offender back to the courts. If you see Justin Collins and believe he is involved in another criminal act, please call 911 and report him.

“The Kelowna RCMP continue to make arrests and bring Justin Collins to court, however without adequate consequences or compulsory pathways to Mental Health and Substance Use programs, our public is at risk. Justin Collins is a repeat offender who has no regard for the safety and well being of others.” said Supt. Kara. Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment.