Police warning Salmon Arm residents to lock up valuables after string of car break-ins

Between April 13th and April 17th 2023 the Salmon Arm RCMP have been called to various property Crime

Files.

Police responded to 5 thefts from vehicles over the nights in question in the southeast area of Salmon Arm. A culprit or culprits entered 5 or more vehicles and stole cash, change, wallets and electronics. In one case the owner of the vehicle left the garage door opener in the vehicle and the thief opened the garage door but nothing was taken from inside. Based on reports from witnesses and CCTV there may have been three culprits with backpacks involved in these thefts.

In another case on April 17 at 2:45 am a thief entered a home on Beatty Ave in Salmon Arm through an unlocked window. The home owner was awoken and scared off the suspect as police were called. A police service dog was called in to assist in the investigation and tracked the suspect to a high traffic area where people were questioned but no arrests were made.

The local RCMP would like to thank the citizens who reported suspicious persons in these areas over the

weekend. The information was important in attempting to catch these thieves.

Reminder to vehicle and home owners:

1. Lock your vehicles at night.

2. Do not use valuables in your vehicles overnight. This means wallets, purses, computers, phones, and

anything else of value.

3. Do not leave garage door openers in your vehicles over nigh especially if you are not locking your

vehicle. It then becomes and entry point to your home.

4. Lock windows, doors, and garage doors at night.

All of these things will make your property less attractive to thieves.