Police watchdog investigating RCMP incident in Revelstoke

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent investigations office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Revelstoke where one man has died.

On August 27, at 11 p.m., Revelstoke RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle. Approximately 45 minutes later the vehicle owner reported that they had located their vehicle, but it had fled.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and during attempts to stop it, there was contact between the stolen vehicle and a police vehicle. The man exited the vehicle and after brief foot chase reportedly entered the police vehicle.

One officer discharged their firearm striking the man. Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website