Political Parties Took Over $3.7 Million through Federal Wage Subsidy

BC Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says Canadians should be angry and demand politicians pay back the more than $3.7-million parties took from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

"To be very clear, this money was intended for say a hairdresser who couldn't open her shop and had to still support herself or pay some of the ladies that work there still even though they couldn't cut hair. That's what this was for."

Kris Sims says the Bloc Quebecois is the only party that didn't take money.

"We noticed that it was the BC Liberal Party that took the highest amount for a provincial party that we could notice. It was around $329,000."

When it comes to BC NDP, Sims says the party doesn't appear to have received any funds, but the federal party took $325,000.

"Think of what that could do either to try to help eventually balance the budget in Ottawa, to maybe reduce some of the tax burden for some folks, or even pay for things like extra beds or nurses on the floor or paramedics or schools... Something better than going to political parties."

She encourages Canadians to pick up the phone or write a letter or email to both federal and provincial politicians and demand the money be paid back.