Liberals Win Minority in Federal Election

8:15 PM

With thousands of votes still to be counted in British Columbia, just two of the province's 42 ridings - both strongholds for their respective parties - had been called as of 8 p.m.

Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.

At dissolution, B.C. had 17 Conservative MPs, 11 Liberals, 11 New Democrats, two Greens and one Independent: former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who did not seek re-election.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gambled that a pandemic election would restore his party to a majority government, as it had after the 2015 election. That gamble ultimately failed to pay off, with the Liberals returned to Parliament with a (larger/smaller) minority.

The party's platform includes $78 billion in new spending over the next five years, much of it going to Canada's post-pandemic recovery. There's also $2 billion promised towards Indigenous reconciliation efforts, a climate plan that aims to bring the oil and gas sector to net-zero emissions by 2050, and a housing affordability plan that includes a ban on new foreign ownership for two years.

With another minority Parliament on the way, the Liberals' ability to implement that platform will rely on them finding support from other parties. A comparison of all the parties' platforms can be found here.

7:40 PM

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win the 2021 federal election, with a minority government. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will maintain power, at a pivotal time in the pandemic.

The call comes after polls closed across the country, in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election.

While long lines in some ridings mean voters could be casting ballots for hours more, early results show the Liberals elected or leading in 1 seats.

7 PM

Votes are being counted now that polls for the federal election have now closed across the country.

Liberals hold the lead in early counts, elected or leading in more than 50 ridings.

There are 338 federal ridings up for grabs tonight. A party needs to win at least 170 seats to form a majority government, and based on pre-election-day polling, indications were that the race was tight and looking most likely to result in another minority government.

Heading into this race the Liberals held 155 seats, the Conservatives held 119 seats, the Bloc Quebecois held 32 seats, the NDP held 24 seats, the Green Party held two seats, there were five Independent MPs, and one vacancy.