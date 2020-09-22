Polson Park Playground Open for Use

The City of Vernon is pleased to announce the Polson Park playground is open and available for public use. New sod has been placed around the playground and construction fencing has been relocated around the hydroseed areas. The City requests that the public stay off of these hydroseeded areas to optimize the seed germination and the grass growth.

Earlier this year, the playground and spray park were closed for public safety due to groundwater issues. Parks Operation staff have dealt with the standing water and saturated ground. Unfortunately, the spray park was unable to open for the 2020 season. Park users may notice the Japanese garden pond will not be refilled for the remainder of this season, however, the two large ponds are back up to full capacity.

Further south in the park, work continues on improvements to the pedestrian and cycling trail, where a multi-use path is being constructed and new lights and wayfinding signs are being installed.

Cyclists and pedestrians are reminded of the detour around Polson Park by using the sidewalk along HWY 6 (between 25th Avenue and Kalamalka Lake Road) and along Kalamalka Lake Road (from HWY 6 to 14th Avenue, near the Kal-Tire office). Cyclists are reminded to dismount their bikes while using the sidewalk.

The trail is expected to be reopened October 12, 2020. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while this work is being completed.