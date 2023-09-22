Pool will reopen next week

Following seven weeks of repairs and updates, the Community Centre pool will reopen for business on October 3.

“We’re pleased that this community asset is ready to welcome visitors back after upgrades to a number of areas of the facility,” says Anthony Haddad, the City of Penticton’s general manager for community services. “The closure was a little longer than normal but the time was well utilized to allow us to address some important items such as the HVAC system, mechanical piping and plumbing, and electrical systems.”

One portion of work that was unable to be completed in time was repairs to the water feature in the leisure pool. Haddad notes the feature will be blocked off and repairs will be done next year. “While we understand this will be a disappointment for some, it will allow for the continued operation of the leisure pool and accompanying activities during this season,” he says.

A structural review of all three pools (main, leisure and hot tub) was also completed and engineers and City staff are now reviewing the reports to determine what additional work will be required during the next annual pool closure in 2024. “We continue to be proactive in protecting our assets and the pool is a very important one,” says Haddad. “As we’re developing the plan, we will work with user groups to ensure that we’re minimizing any disruptions.”

The work done this year is estimated to cost $800,000. Estimated costs for additional work will be determined following staff’s review of the structural review.

Schedule details and updates on programs will be available shortly at www.penticton.ca/aquatics