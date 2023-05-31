Pop-up Parks celebrate Recreation and Parks month

June is Recreation and Parks Month. To celebrate, a series of pop-up park activities are planned around the city.

“Everyone is encouraged to get outdoors, explore our local parks, and take advantage of the abundant recreational and leisure activities available in our community,” said Darcey Godfrey, Recreation Business Supervisor for the City of Penticton. “We are lucky to have such wonderful public spaces and by bringing fun and games to these locations, families have the opportunity to discover new play spaces while connecting to vibrant neighbourhoods.”

Pop-up parks shine a light on local green spaces that community members may not know are available or for public use. Activities will include yard games, music, crafts and more.

The pop-up park schedule is available at www.penticton.ca/pop-up-parks: