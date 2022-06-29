Poppy Sales Help Fund Okanagan College Health Sciences Centre

The Royal Canadian Legion has donated $80,000 from its Poppy Fund to support Okanagan College’s new multidisciplinary Health Sciences Centre.

The Centre, which is located at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus, is a state-of-the-art training facility for health and social care students. It opened its doors in 2021.

“We took a building tour and were extremely impressed with the advanced level of training being provided. We believe in the power of education, and we’re proud to invest in the next generation of health care providers,” says Darlene McCaffery, President, Branch 26, The Royal Canadian Legion.

The new Health Sciences Centre will allow Okanagan College to educate more students in high-demand areas where critical staffing shortages are expected to grow.

“We raise money through poppy sales to support Veterans and their families. What better way to do that than by ensuring they have access to well-trained health care professionals in their local communities,” says McCaffery.

Okanagan College Foundation’s Our Students, Your Health Campaign has been raising money for the Health Sciences Centre since 2019.

With the support of their generous community donors, the campaign has raised 4.5-million-dollars towards the cost of the 19-million-dollar facility.

Though the doors are now open to students, community support is still needed to fund several vital pieces of training equipment and to reach the campaign’s 5-million-dollar fundraising goal.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Royal Canadian Legion and the abundance of community support we’ve received. Contributions to the Our Students, Your Health campaign will transform students’ lives and improve the health of communities throughout the Okanagan,” says Helen Jackman, Executive Director, Okanagan College Foundation.

To learn more about Okanagan College Foundation’s Our Students, Your Health campaign, please contact Holly Routley at hroutley@okanagan.bc.ca.