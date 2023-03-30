iHeartRadio

Popular Knox Mountain hiking trail "Paul's Tomb" to partially close


pauls tomb trail knox mount (wings)

Beginning Monday, April 3 until the end of May, the Paul’s Tomb Trail on Knox Mountain will be closed. Crews will be onsite rock scaling and constructing rockfall barriers along the east side of the trail. This work will mitigate rockfall hazards to improve safety for trail users as well as prevent damage to the trail by reducing the need for regular rock scaling. 

There will be signage in the area alerting of the closed trails and the rest of Knox Mountain will remain open for those looking to get outdoors. 

For more information on parks and trails throughout the city, visit kelowna.ca/parks  

