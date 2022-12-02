Popular stomach ache remedy Tums recalls lot of peppermint flavoured tablets

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare ULC is recalling one lot of TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets after some tablets were found to contain fragments of fibreglass and other material, including paper and aluminum foil. The product is sold in a package of three rolls containing 12 tablets each, and was distributed across Canada starting on October 25, 2022.

Product NPN Lot Expiry TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength (500mg) tablets, packages of three rolls of 12 tablets 01970240 HA7H August 2027

TUMS is an antacid indicated for adult use to relieve indigestion and heartburn caused by too much acid in the stomach.

If consumed, the fragments should pass through most people's digestive systems with no concern; however, elderly people and people who have narrow areas in their intestines because of disease or surgery may be at risk of injury.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and will update the public if any new health risks are identified.

What you should do