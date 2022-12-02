Popular stomach ache remedy Tums recalls lot of peppermint flavoured tablets
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare ULC is recalling one lot of TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets after some tablets were found to contain fragments of fibreglass and other material, including paper and aluminum foil. The product is sold in a package of three rolls containing 12 tablets each, and was distributed across Canada starting on October 25, 2022.
|
Product
|
NPN
|
Lot
|
Expiry
|
TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength (500mg) tablets, packages of three rolls of 12 tablets
|
01970240
|
HA7H
|
August 2027
TUMS is an antacid indicated for adult use to relieve indigestion and heartburn caused by too much acid in the stomach.
If consumed, the fragments should pass through most people's digestive systems with no concern; however, elderly people and people who have narrow areas in their intestines because of disease or surgery may be at risk of injury.
Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and will update the public if any new health risks are identified.
What you should do
- Stop using the recalled product. Contact your health care practitioner if you have used this product and have concerns about your health.
- Follow municipal or regional guidelines on how to dispose of chemicals and other hazardous waste; or
- Return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal
- Contact GSK Consumer Healthcare (doing business as Haleon) by calling 1-905-507-7000, or by emailing ca.chquality@haleon.com, if you have questions about this recall.
- Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.