Portion of 30th Avenue now closed as crews prepare for the 2900 Plaza

The 2900 Plaza is returning to Downtown Vernon this week.

In collaboration with the Downtown Vernon Association, the 2900-block of 30th Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and a pedestrian plaza will come to life with food and entertainment for the whole family.

As of today (July 5), the 2900-block of 30th Avenue is closed to vehicle traffic. It will reopen in early September.

City crews are now preparing the Plaza space with road sweeping, the relocation of concrete planters and a bike corral, and the installation of barricades, signage and bollards.

The 2900 Plaza will run from July 6 – August 31. For a list of 2900 Plaza activities throughout the summer, visit the Downtown Vernon Association website at downtownvernon.com.