Portion of Mission Creek Regional Park closed due to fire: RDCO
A section of Mission Creek Regional Park remains closed on the south side of Mission Creek going east on the Soopolallie Trail. Park visitors are asked to watch for barricades and stay out of the area until further notice so that fire crews can safely work.
The fire in Mission Creek Regional Park was reported at approximately 10:00 a.m. on August 16 and is now under control. The Kelowna Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to the fire and crews continue to monitor fire activity. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown and under investigation.
EOC Update: Vernon ESS Reception Centre FAQsThe City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to receive residents who are being evacuated from their homes, due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan.
Interior Health responds to further impacts from Lower East Adams Lake WildfireInterior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to a seniors care facility in Chase.
Emergency order in BC frees up accommodation for evacuees, emergency personnelTo help ensure accommodation is available for critical-response personnel and the tens of thousands of people evacuated due to wildfires, the Province is restricting travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation in several communities in the Okanagan.
Interior Health responds to further impacts from McDougall Creek and Clifton /McKinley wildfiresInterior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to seniors care facilities in the Kelowna/West Kelowna area.
Do Not Consume Water Order: Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems, stage 4 restrictionsThe City of West Kelowna is issuing a precautionary Do Not Consume Water Order, until further notice, for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area except for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System that will remain on a Boil Water Notice.
31st annual ROOTSandBLUES festival cancelledAfter one night of world-class music, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society has called an end to the 31st annual ROOTSandBLUES festival.
IR #10 EMERGENCY DO NOT CONSUME ORDERWESTBANK: Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR#10, WFN Utilities staff are removing the chlorine toners from this location to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public.
All West Kelowna recreation services suspended until further noticeThe City of West Kelowna is suspending all of its indoor and outdoor Recreation and Culture services until further notice due to the local state of emergency for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park closeDue to proximity to active fire zones, Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park will be closed to the public immediately.