Portion of Mission Creek Regional Park closed due to fire: RDCO

A section of Mission Creek Regional Park remains closed on the south side of Mission Creek going east on the Soopolallie Trail. Park visitors are asked to watch for barricades and stay out of the area until further notice so that fire crews can safely work.

The fire in Mission Creek Regional Park was reported at approximately 10:00 a.m. on August 16 and is now under control. The Kelowna Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to the fire and crews continue to monitor fire activity. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown and under investigation.