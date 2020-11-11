Positive case at Dr. Knox

Interior Health confirmed a member of the École Dr. Knox Middle School (DKM) community tested positive for COVID-19.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. '

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the École Dr. Knox Middle School community.

As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.