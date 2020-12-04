Possible changes to Hiawatha Mobile Home Park

Kelowna city council will discuss a three phase residential development on Monday afternoon that comes with the eviction of dozens of low-income families and seniors.

Westcorp purchased the Hiawatha Mobile Home Park site on Lakeshore Rd. back in 2007 and now they want to turn it into a community of stacked townhouses after being given initial approval by the city in 2013.

Community concerns focus on density and traffic concerns, and with the height of buildings in interface areas.

Resident concerns continue to focus on lack of affordability in other areas of the city if they are forced to move. Current residents were given fair warning of the developers plans but that doesn't negate their fears.

Overall, the three and a half storey townhouses will consist of 200 dwelling units.

Phase 1 is projected to start in July and end in August 2022.

Phase 2 would begin in October 2021.

Phase 3 wouldn't begin until February 2022.