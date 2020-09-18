iHeartRadio

Possible child abduction

A scary incident this week for an 11 year-old boy returning from school.

While walking home Thursday afternoon near Monterey and Springfield Road, a black - four door truck pulled along side him.

The passenger reached out and opened his window, grabbing the boys backpack.

The victim managed to escape and ran home.

The suspect is described as a male, in his 60's with a possible goatee and he was wearing a red bandana.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact the RCMP.
  
 

