Possible COVID-19 exposure at Hotel Zed in Kelowna

A number of people gathered in a common area and/or balcony of the hotel at 1627 Abbott St., Kelowna, and may have been exposed to COVID-19. Interior Health is working closely with the Hotel Zed, but individuals who attended this party may not have been registered guests. The party is reported to have taken place between midnight and 3:30 a.m.

Public health officials are asking people who attended this party to self-monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health contact tracing is underway and, where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed. This potential exposure is a reminder of how important it is to keep gatherings small and to people you know as we head into the fall.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.