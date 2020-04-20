Pot shop looking for lee-way in Capri Centre

A retail cannabis store on the corner of Gordon Dr. and HWY 97 will go to a public hearing after almost being shot down in a split vote.

On Monday April 20th, staff recommended non-support for the application, which is located within 500 meters of two other retail cannabis stores.

Luke Stack was among councillors who wanted to stick to their policy.

“I think one day, down the road, certainly would be open to exploring that, should they want to come back with an application. But again, as I’ve said with the last couple of applications, we haven’t had the opening of the existing round of stores that were approved under our policy,” said Stack.

Only 3 stores have been given provincial approval to open in Kelowna, with Spiritleaf set to open in May.

Other councillors were eager to approve the application in Capri Centre.

Councillor Gail Given rationalized adding services to a major mall.

“For my own personal perspective I have to look at it beyond just a distancing thing and about what is the right location. So, for me it is the major malls that should be the one stop shops,” said Councillor Gail Given.

Mayor Colin Basran echoed those remarks.

“Just given the fact that location, context wise, separated by a highway from one particular store that is within the distance requirement and a major arterial road of the other. Again, I think just the situation lends itself to another store that I'm okay with,” said Basran.

Given encouraged her opposing colleagues to give the public a chance to weigh in.

After some reconsideration, council advanced the application to a public hearing.

A date has not yet been set.