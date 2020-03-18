Pot usage up amid COVID-19

The owner of a series of local pot stores has seen an increase in business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chris Gayford owns Cheeba Cheebas in Kelowna and West Kelowna, employing 30 people.

"People are purchasing a lot of cannabis right now. We may have to close our doors, so people are preparing for that. People are preparing for a quieter time. For a lot of people, cannabis helps pass the time".

As a local businessman, he's concerned about his employees and the possibility of future layoffs.

"I have myself to look after but I also have my staff that rely on their paychecks. Anyone who has any kind of illness has to be sent home for self quarantine and so we are getting down to a skeleton crew", Gayford added.

