Potential Exposure at Kelowna's Liquid Zoo

Press release from Interior Health on July 28, 2020:

Further testing of individuals has allowed Interior Health (IH) to identify an additional location in Kelowna where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals who visited Liquid Zoo, 74 Lawrence Ave. in Kelowna, from July 15-18 are asked to self-monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health contact tracing is under way, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

COVID-19 testing

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Information on public exposures to COVID-19 within the Interior Health region are available here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/public-exposures/

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control website, available here: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/common-questions