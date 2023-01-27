Pow Wow Between the Lakes to premiere at the South Okanagan Events Centre in June

The Four Seasons Cultural Society is excited to announce that the return of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes in 2023 will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in SnPink’tn (Penticton), BC. The theme of the event, planned for June 23-25, is Healing the Nation and is intended to bring together the eight bands of the Okanagan Nation Alliance in celebration of Syilx culture and resilience.

The Four Seasons Cultural Society is a registered non-profit society with a mandate to preserve and honour First Nations traditions in the SnPink’tn (Penticton) area.

“This pow wow is the beginning of a new era for the Four Seasons Cultural Society. A new generation of Penticton Indian Band youth are picking up the eagle feather to lead the pow wow into the future,” said Kristine Jack, Executive Director of the Four Seasons Cultural Society. “What better way to signal our hope for healing and reconciliation than bringing the pow wow to the traditional lands of SnPink’tn and the South Okanagan Events Centre.”

Haley Rodas, who is studying at the University of British Columbia, will take over as Executive Director of the society following this year’s pow wow and leading the event into the future. “We hope to have the involvement of all eight bands of the Okanagan Nation and participants not only from our own city and surrounding areas but across Turtle Island. Everyone is welcome to attend and come together as a community,” said Rodas.

Essential to this year’s event is the support of the City of Penticton and OVG360 who operates the South Okanagan Events Centre. The two organizations are providing in-kind support to make it possible for the event to be held at the SOEC.

“These are exciting times to hear that the Pow Wow Between the Lakes has once again returned to the SnPink’tn community. I congratulate and applaud Kristine and the Society for their relentless determination in keeping this event alive for all to enjoy. It will be an amazing sight to see the Nation member bands come together to showcase their traditional regalia and talents over the three days. The Penticton Indian and would also like to thank and express our gratitude for the City of Penticton for their generous support in offering the SOEC to host the Pow Wow Between the Lakes,’ said Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel.

“Reconciliation efforts need to move from words to action and this is one way the City can show its support and celebrate the culture and traditions of our neighbours in the Okanagan Syilx nation. We are truly honoured to make the SOEC available for this monumental event,” said Penticton’s Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

With less than six months until the pow wow, society members are looking for sponsors, contributions and volunteers. Anyone interested in supporting the premiere of the pow wow in Penticton, is invited to contact the society at fscs.volunteer@gmail.com. The society is looking for sponsorships for the dance and drum competition prizes, volunteer t-shirts, signage and banners, media and more.

Tickets will be available closer to the event through the SOEC. The event begins with the first Grand Entry on Friday, June 23 at 7 pm. Saturday’s competition will begin at 1 pm and continue at 7 pm. The event will wrap up on Sunday with the final competition at 1 pm. Food and arts and craft vendors will be on site throughout the weekend. Visit http://www.fourseasonspowwow.ca for more information.