Power Out for 290 BC Hydro Customers in Trader's Cove

BC Hydro

There is a power outage in Trader's Cove area.

Mary Anne Coules with BC Hydro says, “It’s impacting 290 BC Hydro customers. Power has been off since 11:34 this morning.”

She says the outage is caused by a downed tree on a power line. 

“We do have crews on site and we’re working to get the power restored as soon as possible. We’re also bringing in additional crews to assist with the restoration efforts.”

Coules expects power to be back on later this evening. 

