Power Out for 290 BC Hydro Customers in Trader's Cove
There is a power outage in Trader's Cove area.
Mary Anne Coules with BC Hydro says, “It’s impacting 290 BC Hydro customers. Power has been off since 11:34 this morning.”
She says the outage is caused by a downed tree on a power line.
“We do have crews on site and we’re working to get the power restored as soon as possible. We’re also bringing in additional crews to assist with the restoration efforts.”
Coules expects power to be back on later this evening.
-
-
Routine maintenanceParkinson Rec Centre closes for 20 days.
-
-
Invalid doses of vaccine givenInterior Health says over 500 doses were invalid.
-
Mask Mandate Back in BCMasks must be worn in all indoor public spaces in BC as of Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
-
-
-
-
Kelowna RCMP officer chargedConstable Lacy Browning makes court appearance next month.