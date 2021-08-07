Power out to thousands of properties in Vernon, Spallumcheen, Lake Country

Power is out for more than 3,500 properties in Vernon, Lake Country and Spallumcheen.

According to the BC Hydro website, power is out in Spallumcheen in the 9300 block of Hwy 97.

In Vernon; north, south and east of Westside Road and west of Okanagan Landing Road.

North, west, east and south of Hwy 97; east and west of Sigalet Road and the 7100 block of Old Kamloops Road.

In Lake Country, the power is out north of Westside Road; west of Terrace View Road; and south of Whiteman's Creek Road.

BC Hydro's website lists "fire" as the cause of some outages.