iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
28°C
Instagram

Power restored to Evacuation Order area


Document (wings) (18)

Shuswap Emergency Program Update – August 9, 2023 – 4 PM

BC Wildfire Service has updated the size of the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire to 6,505 hectares. Due to the amount of smoke, it has been difficult to accurately map the fire. Earlier in the week, the fire was mapped at 4,823 hectares. The fire is still listed as Out of Control.  

  • BC Hydro restored power to the Evacuation Order area at approximately 4 PM this afternoon.  
     
  • The current Evacuation Orders and Alerts remain in place. 
     
  • Rain in the area was minimal with only 1-2 millimetres recorded.
12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175