Power restored to Evacuation Order area
Shuswap Emergency Program Update – August 9, 2023 – 4 PM
BC Wildfire Service has updated the size of the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire to 6,505 hectares. Due to the amount of smoke, it has been difficult to accurately map the fire. Earlier in the week, the fire was mapped at 4,823 hectares. The fire is still listed as Out of Control.
- BC Hydro restored power to the Evacuation Order area at approximately 4 PM this afternoon.
- The current Evacuation Orders and Alerts remain in place.
- Rain in the area was minimal with only 1-2 millimetres recorded.
-
Fire at Beach Bay declared out, Angle Mountain being heldUpdate: August 11, 2023 3:45 PM
-
Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire remains stable, guard construction continuesUpdate – Shuswap Emergency Program –August 11, 2023 – 12:45 PM
-
RCMP warn of phone scamsThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is warning the public to be watchful of their personal information be on alert for a phone "phishing" scam circulating in our area.
-
Preliminary results of Utility Rate Review, engagement nextCouncil will receive the draft Utility Rate Review designed to ensure the reliability of the City’s infrastructure on Tuesday before it heads out to public engagement.
-
City receives donation from Vernon Baseball Association for Lakeview projectWork continues on the Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project with construction of the mechanical, washroom and storage building expected to be substantially completed by the end of August.
-
Kelowna RCMP arrest dangerous repeat offenderA dangerous repeat offender is back in custody after the Kelowna RCMP located him and a female in a stolen vehicle on Thursday August 10, 2023.
-
RCMP asking for the Public's Assistance to locate Missing PersonThe West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance locating 21-year-old Averyl Jollimore-Jacob of Kelowna, BC. Averyl Jollimore-Jacob was last seen on Saturday, July 1st.
-
New e-scooter parking strategy rolling out in Vernon’s downtown coreStarting today (Friday), 12 black mats with e-scooter icons are being rolled out in key locations throughout Vernon to show preferred parking locations for shared e-scooters.
-
Ready, set, play: Final phase of Ballou Park completeThe new adventure playground offers activities for older children, including zip lines and swings and spring toys and spinners for younger children.