Pre-season maintenance at local sports fields

- Press release -

It may feel like spring in Kelowna, but the City’s sports fields remain closed until they are ready for the season. Residents and sports-enthusiasts are reminded to keep off the fields until they are officially open. Ball diamonds are scheduled to open Tuesday, April 6 and the remaining fields on Monday, April 12, weather permitting. The Apple Bowl Track is currently open.

Sports fields require extra care after the colder winter months to keep them safe and suitable for play. In preparation for spring, the City will be testing irrigation systems and cultivating quality turf. Early play on sports fields could lead to player injuries and closure of fields altogether, so residents are asked to keep off the fields until they are ready. Once fields are open for the season, teams searching for a place to play can call 250-469-8800 or visit our sports fields rentals webpage.

Families and individuals looking for spaces to play non-organized sports can check out some of Kelowna’s larger parks, such as Ben Lee Park, Rowcliffe Park or the north field at City Park.

The City is committed to ensuring efficiencies in field maintenance, including reducing water consumption. The City is piloting an irrigation optimization project to maximize the abilities of the central control system made possible by funding in part from Okanagan Basin Water Board Water Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant Program.

For more information about sports fields in Kelowna, including booking fields, visit kelowna.ca.