Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Grindrod

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) that they are on a Precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of July 22, 2023. The map of the affected properties is attached.

The BWN is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe. While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal. Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.

Why is this notice in place?

Due to a power outage that caused a loss of water, all customers who receive water from GRW are on a BWN.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage. The RDNO is required to issue a BWN and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system. The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the RDNO has been maintained. This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association standards.

What should affected customers do?

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

Where can I find updates?

Customers will be notified of updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.