Precautionary Boil Water Notice for parts of Powers Creek Water service area

City utility crews responded to a water main break in Glenrosa yesterday morning (Aug 24). Area residents and businesses may experience low to no water pressure.

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a precautionary Boil Water Notice, until further notice for parts of the Powers Creek Water Service Area. View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

The cause of the water main break is unknown at this time and an update will be issued once repairs are complete.

As a precautionary measure residents and businesses must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, users should not touch the station nor their faces, sanitize their hands before and after using the facility, and maintain a safe distance of two meters between themselves and others.

