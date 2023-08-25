Precautionary Boil Water Notice Grindrod Water - RESCINDED

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises that the Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued on August 18, 2023 to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility has been RESCINDED. All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.



Where can I find future water updates?

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.