Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a precautionary Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area due to the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

The previously issued Boil Water Notices for the West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard Systems also remain in effect, until further notice.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Under a Boil Water Notice, everyone must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Boil Water Notice.

