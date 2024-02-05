Premier EBY makes most of stop in Vernon for Winter Carnival

The 64th Vernon Winter Carnival has been graced by the esteemed presence of Premier David Eby, adding an extra layer of prestige to the festivities. The Premier was invited to attend this spectacular annual event in March.

Kris Fuller: We sent the invite in March with fingers crossed! We haven’t had a premier honoured by Carnival since 1974! We are super excited and honored that he is here! His enthusiastic participation has already been noted as he’s been inside a hot air balloon, cheering on Kinshira Fire Juggling and the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band, as well as attended Carnivals’ VIP Breakfast.

Premier Eby actively engaged in the vibrant celebrations, attending events that showcased the rich cultural fabric and community spirit that define the Vernon Winter Carnival. Among the highlights of his visit are/were the mesmerizing Balloon Glow, the exclusive VIP Breakfast, the exhilarating One Miler, and the grand Parade.

At the VIP Breakfast, Premier Eby had the opportunity to connect with community leaders, organizers, and fellow attendees in an intimate setting. The event allowed for meaningful conversations and the exchange of ideas, fostering a sense of camaraderie that is integral to the Vernon Winter Carnival experience.

The One Miler witnessed Premier Eby's active participation, showcasing his commitment to health and community wellness. His involvement in this energetic event further emphasized the importance of leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

The highlight of Premier Eby's visit was undoubtedly the grand Parade, where he joined the procession of floats, performers, and community groups that marched through the heart of Vernon. The Premier's presence added an extra layer of prestige to this cherished tradition, underscoring the significance of the Winter Carnival in the cultural calendar of British Columbia.

The organizers of the 64th Vernon Winter Carnival express their deepest gratitude to Premier David Eby for accepting the invitation and participating wholeheartedly in the festivities. His attendance has undoubtedly contributed to the success of this year's carnival, leaving a lasting impact on the community and its cherished traditions.

As the curtains close on the 64th Vernon Winter Carnival, the organizers, participants, and attendees alike extend their heartfelt thanks to Premier David Eby for making this edition truly exceptional. The Carnival's success has been further elevated by his gracious presence, marking this year as a memorable chapter in the history of this beloved winter celebration.