Premier Expects All Protests to Remain Peaceful
Premier John Horgan says he’s horrified by what happened to George Floyd and people have a right to protest.
"I'm absolutely hopeful that any of the demonstrations supporting the issues of black lives matter and other issues of racism in British Columbia and around the world will be peaceful and will focus on the issue at hand."
Horgan says he also expects protesters to abide by provincial regulations to keep a safe distance and wear a mask if chanting or in close proximity to avoid spreading COVID-19.