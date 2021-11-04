Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer; radiation starting soon

A lump recently found in the throat of B.C.'s premier is cancerous, according to the results of his biopsy.

In a statement Thursday John Horgan confirmed the results, and said he'd be starting radiation treatment "in the next couple of weeks."

"My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery," he said.

He expects treatment to wrap up at the end of December, and said that while undergoing radiation be plans to participate virtually in meetings, as he has this week.

Mike Farnworth, B.C.'s solicitor general and recently appointed deputy premier, or other cabinet ministers will attend in-person events on Horgan's behalf.

He said hopes to be back in the legislature in the new year.

"I would, again, like to thank everyone who sent their well wishes. Your support gives me strength and humbles me."

- with files from CTV -