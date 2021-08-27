Premier visits fire damage in Okanagan

Premier John Horgan got a first hand look at the forest fire damage in the South Okanagan.

He met with the Okanagan Indian Band earlier today where their was significant damage to structures.

"Chief (Byron) Louis and I did a survey of the community. We talked about the challenges of rebuilding. We talked about how we need to better prepare for prescribed burns which is a tradition Indigenous way of protecting communities from fire."

Horgan also stopped at the fire centre in Vernon last night where he visited with fire fighters.

"The trucks with the structural fire fighters that are coming in, they hit the sirens. There is a sense of community. It was quite extraordinary. To be able to talk to fire fighters from every corner of the province, with some of them on their third and fourth rotation was profoundly moving", Horgan added.