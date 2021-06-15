Prep work for Pandosy Waterfront Park

Site preparation has begun at the site of Pandosy Waterfront Park with demolition of houses on the site. Crews will begin removing debris from the demolished houses and selectively removing trees that are dangerous or unable to be maintained in the new design.

“Landscaping for the new park includes planting native shrubs and grasses that thrive in the Okanagan climate,” said Andrew Gibbs, Project Manager. “Site preparation is a major step toward construction which will begin in September.”

Pandosy Waterfront Park Phase 1 will include an urban beach area, beach and picnic seating, a pedestrian promenade, access to Okanagan lake and much more. Check out new design images as well as construction and design information about the new park on getinvolved.kelowna.ca/pandosywaterfrontpark.

Residents are asked to keep their distance while housing and tree removal is underway.

Construction on Pandosy Waterfront Park was originally slated for 2025/26. Changes to the Parks Development Cost Charges mean that construction on Phase 1 has been expedited and is now scheduled to occur through 2021.

To learn more about this park and others being constructed around the city, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.