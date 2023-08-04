Prepare for extra foot traffic and road closures during Peach Festival

With the return of Peach Festival next week, attracting thousands of people downtown for five full days of free entertainment, residents are encouraged to take transit, walk or ride bikes to the festival site wherever possible.

Anyone who opts to drive is reminded to slow down, anticipate extra foot traffic, and watch for signage and road closures, particularly on Saturday and Sunday during the two parade events.

Peach Festival starts next Wednesday, Aug. 9, and runs until Sunday, Aug. 13. All performances are free and will take place at Okanagan Lake Park, with some activities also being held at Skaha Lake Park and Gyro Park, and Shooting Star Amusements in Rotary Park.

Here are a few highlights and road closure information, with a full event schedule available at peachfest.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Friday, Aug. 11

The 100 block of Main Street will be closed on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the Peach Bin Races.

Performances from the Canadian Forces Skyhawks at 6 p.m., and Kim Mitchell starting at 9:30 p.m., are anticipated to attract extra foot and vehicle traffic to the Okanagan Lake waterfront area on Wednesday.

A section of Lakeshore Drive across from Okanagan Lake Park, from the east side of Veterans Way to the north side of Lakeshore Drive at Front Street, will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and ending at 7 p.m. on Friday for the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross show.

The Kids Zone will be held at Gyro Park from 9 a.m. until noon on these three days.

Performances by Aaron Pritchett on Thursday night, and Eagle Eyes on Friday night, will draw extra foot traffic to the area.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Expect extensive closures downtown on Saturday morning due to the Peter Bros. Grand Parade, the Penticton Farmers’ Market and Community Market.

The parade closure is from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., starting on Main Street at Preston/Nelson, running to the north side of Wade Avenue, along Winnipeg Street and then Lakeshore Drive to Riverside Drive.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street at Eckhardt Avenue, before turning left on Wade Avenue, right on Winnipeg Street and left on Lakeshore Drive, ending at the Rose Garden. Not sure where to watch? See the route map at peachfest.com.

Watch for on-site signage and be aware that street parking will not be permitted along the parade route during the closure.

Sunday, Aug. 13

A section of Main Street from the north side of Wade Avenue to the north side of Lakeshore Drive will be closed Sunday morning between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for the Minuteman Press Kiddies Day Parade. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m.

Access to the Lakeside Resort will be provided from the west side of Lakeshore Drive at Main Street.

How to get around

Take transit

The City has extended its bus services and set up Park ‘n’ Ride locations for the duration of the event. The BC Transit #5 bus will arrive every 30 minutes during the day (until 6:40 p.m.) from Aug. 9-12, and every hour on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Also, a temporary “Peach Fest” bus stop will be set up at Veterans Way near Lakeshore Drive to pick up riders heading southbound after the festival. The City has extended the hours of BC Transit’s #5 bus route for the duration of the event, with the last bus leaving the festival site at 11:42 p.m.

Riders are invited to park along the #5 bus route, including Cherry Lane Shopping Centre or Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 South Main Street), and ride the bus the rest of the way in. The transit fare is $2.25 one way and it’s always free for ages 12 and under. Learn more at bctransit.com.

Bike parking

Secure bike and e-bike parking is now available outside City Hall, close to all the Peach Fest events. These bike dock stations are offered for free until Dec. 1, through Bikeep, with further details available at penticton.ca/bike-parking.

Driving

Be aware that parking will be congested and roads closed during major events. To simplify pay parking, consider downloading the Passport Parking Canada app, with all information available at penticton.ca/parking.

Where to find out more

For the full schedule of events, visit peachfest.com If you’re interested in volunteering, visit peachfest.com/volunteers For more City information, including details about road closures, visit penticton.ca/peach-fest