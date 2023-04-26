Prepare for flood season: RDCO says

It’s that time of year for some Central Okanagan property owners to dust off their flood plans and get prepared.

With warmer temperatures forecast for later this week and recent spring rains, it’s anticipated the mid to upper elevation snow melt will speed up now through late June. With these seasonal conditions, there is the potential for localized flooding. That’s true especially for those Central Okanagan property owners that have had high water issues in the past.

The Central Okanagan emergency program encourages waterfront property owners and those near creeks and streams, to be ready to protect their properties.

Property owners are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect from possible flood damage.

Local governments and the BC Ministry of Environment are watching water, snowpack levels and weather conditions throughout the annual spring runoff. If needed, advisories, watches and warnings will be issued.

Visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Program website at cordemergency.ca and preparedbc.ca for links to information and pamphlets on flood preparedness including a recommended method for sandbag diking are available. There is also information available for areas that might be susceptible to landslides. This could include areas that have previously experienced intense wildfires.

For those preparing, stockpiles of sandbags may be available at locations around the Central Okanagan. Check your local government website for information on where to find sandbag supplies. Property owners are responsible for providing their own sand to fill the bags.

In the event of an emergency and activation of the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre the latest information will be available online at cordemergency.ca and via Facebook (facebook.com/CORDEmergency) and Twitter (twitter.com/CO_Emerg). To subscribe to emergency email notifications from the Central Okanagan Emergency Program, visit cordemergency.ca.