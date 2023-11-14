Preparing seniors for emergencies

Part of staying safe is being prepared in case of emergency and it’s always a good time to make sure you have a plan for a weather emergency. This preparation is especially important for seniors who may need extra assistance in responding to emergencies.

That’s why the City of Penticton’s Social Development Department is putting on Age-Friendly Emergency Preparedness Sessions for seniors and older adults in our community.

“When an emergency strikes and you may need to leave your home, that’s enough stress,” says Sarah Desrosiers, the City’s social development co-ordinator. “These sessions are designed to take away some of that stress. Through some straightforward actions, seniors can be ready for what might happen during and after an emergency.”

The free sessions will cover how to create a personal and household emergency plan, the appropriate insurance for disasters, how to use FireSmart to reduce the impacts of wildfires to your home and much more. Participants will be encouraged to fill out a feedback form at the end of the session and no registration is necessary. The next session will be on Thursday, November 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Room 3 at the Community Center.

The third session will be on Wednesday, November 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Ken Wignus Room at the Penticton Seniors Drop-in Center.