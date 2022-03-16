The BC Wildfire Service is giving significant warning to South Okanagan residents about a prescribed burn planned for April 1st.

The 170- hectare prescribed burn will likely be visible from Peachland, Summerland, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas and to motorists traveling along Highways 97 and 97C.

The Penticton Indian Band and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully control and monitor the fire at all times.

The exact timing will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions.

Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

The purpose of this prescribed burn is to provide a level of community protection from wildfire.