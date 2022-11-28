Prevent a wasteful holiday season: RDCO says

The holiday season can be a time of great joy but also great consumption. The good news is, it's possible to create plenty of memories while staying low waste. The Create Memories, Not Garbage campaign has all kinds of ideas to help guide thoughtful decisions about shopping, shipping, packaging gifts, cooking, decorations and more.

Regional District Waste Reduction Facilitator Cynthia Coates says, “Create Memories, Not Garbage is a festive, fun and friendly resource, providing some great gift and wrapping ideas that people may not have thought of, including alternate ways to celebrate with less waste. Many of the suggestions involve getting together, but there are still many ways to give gifts of experience or tangible gifts that last.”

For some extra help with great gift ideas for that special someone, get creative and give the gift of experience instead of more stuff. Here are some memory-making ideas to get you started:

Treat someone to a trip to the spa

Start a new hobby with a loved one

Re-gift a favorite novel or board game or give on-line art classes

Offer your dog walking or cat sitting services

Sign someone up for an online cooking class or online theatre show

Make homemade treats for friends and neighbours

Gift a movie or sporting event experience

Organize a winter snowshoe or hike with your family bubble

Sponsor a child, charity, rain forest cause in lieu of gift

Thoughtful gift-giving can dramatically reduce the amount of packaging and wrapping that accumulates and may encourage opportunities to create new holiday traditions. Some of these waste reduction ideas might be practical throughout the coming year. If you do use regular wrapping and packaging, please check the Recycle Coach app (rdco.com/recyclecoach) to see if those materials can be recycled.

For information on how you can ‘Create Memories, Not Garbage’ this holiday season, visit rdco.com/creatememories