Preview. Kelowna Rockets vs Kamloops Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets will face the Kamloops Blazers for the first time since early January this weekend for a pair of games, they'll play the Blazers at the Sandman Centre at 7:00 pm on Friday before shifting back to Kelowna at 7:05 pm on Saturday.

The Rockets have won their last four games on home ice. They were last in action on Wednesday against the Spokane Chiefs, where Carson Golder and Andrew Cristall both recorded hat tricks in the Rockets 7-4 victory. Jari Kykkanen made his second straight start, stopping 41 of the 45 shots fired at him.

The Blazers are ranked 8th on the Week 21 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season. The 2023 Memorial Cup hosts have a much different look than the last time the Rockets saw them, adding Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer and Anaheim Ducks prospect Olen Zellweger from the Everett Silvertips at the trade deadline.

Kamloops has been off the week after wrapping up a six-game road trip to the Central Division over the weekend that saw them go 5-1-0-0. Their only loss came in the final game when the Medicine Hat Tigers took down the Blazers 7-3 on Saturday.

The last time these two met

The Rockets last played Kamloops on January 7th. Tied at one after one, the Blazers scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a stranglehold on the game. Kamloops then added another in the third. Max Graham scored the lone goal of the game for Kelowna, while Talyn Boyko faced 43 shots on the night.

Roster Updates

Ismail Abougouche left last Friday’s game after a fight late in the first period, the 16-year-old defenceman is listed on this week’s injury report as out two weeks with an upper-body injury

Marcus Pacheco didn’t play after Friday’s game in Edmonton, he’s listed as out day-to-day with an upper-body injury

Caden Price is listed out day-to-day with an upper-body injury, he missed the Rockets last game against Spokane

Click here to view the Rockets Injury Report.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Recording a hat trick in the Rockets last game, Carson Golder now sits at 20 goals as a Rocket and 28 on the season. He's currently riding a five-game point streak that's seen him post eight points.

Andrew Critstall has been on a tear picking up points in six of his last seven games since returning to the Rockets lineup from injury.

Kamloops

Defeneceman Olen Zellweger had 28 points through 23 games as a Silvertip, following the trade the Anaheim Ducks prospect has posted 35 points as a Blazers.