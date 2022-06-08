Pride Week grand marshal announced

The Kelowna Pride Society has announced the Grand Marshal for this weekend's Pride March.

After a public call out, Kelowna's Wilbur Turner has the honour.

Turner's selection by the Kelowna Pride Society is in recognition of the vital community and advocacy work Turner has done over many years – and his ongoing passion and commitment to 2SLGBTQIA+ rights.

Turner has been volunteering in Kelowna's Pride community since moving to the city in 2011.

Kelowna Pride Week is June 6-12.

