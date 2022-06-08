Pride Week grand marshal announced
The Kelowna Pride Society has announced the Grand Marshal for this weekend's Pride March.
After a public call out, Kelowna's Wilbur Turner has the honour.
Turner's selection by the Kelowna Pride Society is in recognition of the vital community and advocacy work Turner has done over many years – and his ongoing passion and commitment to 2SLGBTQIA+ rights.
Turner has been volunteering in Kelowna's Pride community since moving to the city in 2011.
Kelowna Pride Week is June 6-12.
-
Two Vernon schools impacted by weapons complaintA person responsible has been identified by RCMP.
-
New face at Ok CollegeCarly Hall joins academic team.
-
-
Kicking Horse Canyon Project: snapshot of progress after first year of phase 4 constructionThe first year of construction on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project has seen notable progress, with new bridges under construction and retaining walls and new highway viaducts taking shape along this section of the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
-
Two Vernon homes damaged by blaze on Lonacre DriveVernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was called to a major structure fire in a residential area early Wednesday morning (June 8).
-
BCLC scratch ticket blunderIf you purchased a losing scratch ticket in BC on Monday, you might want to check again.
-
The saying doesn't apply: Whatever floats your boat!Boater safety on Okanagan Lake.
-