iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
28°C
Instagram

Prime Minister Trudeau Rides into Town

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a quick tour of the Kelowna area.

He has stops planned at a day camp in Lake Country, a BC Tree Fruits packing plant in Kelowna and a family orchard in Summerland.

He is not expected to make any major announcements.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175