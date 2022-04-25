Princeton among Finalists for Kraft Hockeyville

The Top 4 finalists competing for the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2022 have been announced.

Those Canadian communities are Princeton, British Columbia (Princeton and District Arena), Douro-Dummer, Ontario (Douro Community Centre and Arena), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec (Aréna Marcel-Larocque) and Sydney, Nova Scotia (Canada Games Complex).

The Top 4 community finalists were selected based on their nomination stories and their ability to score additional rally points by engaging their community.

Mayor spencer Coyne said Princeton recieved over 130 submissions.

After a forest fire threatened their community two years ago, they were hit by widespread floods that are still impacting residents today. The next obstacle is upgrading the Princeton and District Arena, which is the hub of the community.

"It’s not just a place for hockey, but a place to create memories like weddings, dances, fundraisers, and more. With its roof in disrepair, water has been pouring onto the ice during games. Winning Kraft Hockeyville would allow the community to keep a roof over their skaters’ heads, which means so much to them after all they’ve been through as a community," reads a release.

The 2022 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL® preseason game and receives $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades. This year’s winner and each of the three runner-up communities will also receive $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

These finalists are now tasked with rallying their community and Canadians from across the country.

Voting opens May 6th at 9:00am ET and closes on May 7th at 5:00 p.m. ET. Votes can only be cast on the website during the voting phase and voting per person is unlimited.

The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada the evening of May 7th following the conclusion of the vote.