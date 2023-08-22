Process for Notification of Property Status: Central Okanagan Emergency Operations

Assessments to identify properties with significant structural damage from the wildfires in the McDougall Creek Wildfire are now complete. Damage assessments conducted by the Canada Task Force 1 Team, is the first step in aiding the public notification process. The release of this information to affected residents is a priority today for the communities of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan Electoral Area West, in learning the status of their properties.



To date, three of the four property owners in the City of Kelowna and three properties in the District of Lake Country have been contacted to confirm significant structural damage on their properties. Residents currently on order are strongly encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services at https://ess.gob.bc.ca to support contacting property owners affected. Patience is requested during this process as assessments are conducted within a large area with ongoing wildfire hazards and will require time to ensure accuracy.



As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in a safe return. The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



Residents are asked to stay up to date with the status of evacuation alerts and orders through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



For municipal and local government information such as boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:



