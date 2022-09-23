Progress being made on new building for Vernon Search and Rescue

The new facility for Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) is taking shape. Throughout September, construction crews erected the pre-fabricated steel frame, which can now be seen by commuters on Silver Star Road.

"After much planning and site preparation, we are overjoyed to reach a milestone where you can physically see the shape of the building. It makes us even more excited to move into the new purpose-built space that will meet our needs far better than our current facility," said Mark Forsyth, Search Manager with VSAR.

"We are thankful to the RDNO Board of Directors and staff for your collaboration and efforts in this project thus far," said Forsyth.

Over the years, Vernon Search and Rescue's membership has grown along with the amount of equipment it uses to undertake different types of rescue missions. The RDNO owns the facility and facilitated an expansion in 2004, but a second expansion was impossible due to the surrounding wetlands' environmental sensitivities. Without the option to expand the existing facility, the RDNO and VSAR decided that a new building was required.

In 2018, the public approved the borrowing of $3.5 million through an Alternative Approval Process, and since then, the RDNO and VSAR have worked hard to secure a location, determine facility needs, and ultimately get the project to the construction phase.

Throughout the winter, crews will focus on interior works, like plumbing, electrical, and drywall, and expect the project to be completed in the fall of 2023.

Find more project information and an aerial flyover video on the RDNO’s Capital Works webpage.