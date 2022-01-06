Prolific offender nabbed

The Kelowna RCMP did not have a silent night on December 25th, arrested a prolific offender who had been on a crime spree.

A male suspect had broken into a business on Neave Court in Kelowna. The victim of the break and enter provided information regarding the suspect’s direction of travel which assisted officers in locating the truck the suspect had been driving.

Frontline officers, with assistance from Police Dog Services, found the truck on Granite Road in the McKinley Beach area. Investigators later learned the 1999 Dodge Ram had been reported stolen out of Nakusp on December 21st.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Nakusp, was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.