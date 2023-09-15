Prominent climate activist Seth Klein to speak in Penticton

Well-known Vancouver activist and writer, Seth Klein will outline a roadmap for Canadians to actively address the climate crisis at 7 p.m. September 21st at Okanagan College Penticton Auditorium.



Klein’s book "A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency" looks at how quickly Canada geared up to fight World War II. “In just a few years, Canada transformed our economy to meet the challenge of World War II and produce what was required. This is our generational challenge. It’s time to press our leaders into service. It’s time to mobilize for the climate emergency,” states Klein.



Klein delves into what a war time approach could look like and provides encouraging reminders that Canada has done this task before: retooling the economy in the space of a few short years to meet an existential threat.

Klein believes that government and citizen mobilization for the pandemic and recent wildfires provides additional lessons on how Canadians can respond to emergencies.



Klein is speaking in four Okanagan communities and sponsored by the Vernon Sustainable Environment Network Society and First Things First Okanagan.



Admission by donation, Thursday, September 21 at 7 p.m., Okanagan College Auditorium, Penticton.



